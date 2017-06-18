Share story

By
The Associated Press

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A criminal charge against a former Newtown, Connecticut, teacher who police say brought a loaded gun into school is set to be dismissed.

A lawyer for Jason Adams says Adams has successfully completed a nine-month probation program that allows charges to be erased.

Attorney John Maxwell says he expects a state judge in Danbury on Wednesday to dismiss a felony charge of possession of a gun on school grounds.

Police say Adams brought a loaded .45-caliber pistol into Newtown Middle School in April last year. Adams had a permit for the gun, but state law prohibits firearms on school grounds. He later resigned.

Maxwell says Adams brought the weapon after receiving threatening messages from conspiracy theorists who claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown never happened.

