FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is set to plead guilty to threatening the parent of a boy killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, because she thought it was a hoax.
A change-of-plea plea hearing is set in Fort Lauderdale federal court Wednesday for 57-year-old Lucy Richards, who is scheduled to plead guilty to a charge of interstate transmission of a threat to injure. Richards also will be sentenced Wednesday.
She previously pleaded not guilty to transmitting threats to Lenny Pozner, father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Others linked to the Sandy Hook massacre have reported harassment by conspiracy theorists who argue it was staged to erode support for Second Amendment gun rights.
