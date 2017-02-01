DETROIT (AP) — The owners of a restaurant in suburban Detroit have pleaded guilty to illegally harboring five immigrants who died in a basement fire.
Roger Tam and wife Ada Mei Lei admitted Wednesday that they knew a teenager and four young men from Mexico were in the U.S. illegally. The five worked at Kim’s Garden restaurant and lived in a home in Novi owned by the couple.
The victims died a year ago in a fire that was likely caused by smoking.
Tam and Lei pleaded guilty without making a deal with prosecutors. Defense lawyers say the government wanted the couple to acknowledge that they’re responsible for the deaths. They declined.
It means a judge must settle the critical issue. It’s significant because it could lead to long prison sentences.
