BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty for his role in a kidnapping and the theft of about $3 million worth of merchandise from a Connecticut jewelry store.
Timothy Forbes, of Allentown, entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport.
Federal prosecutors say the 35-year-old Forbes was one of five men involved in the April 2013 heist.
Four of the men broke into a Meriden apartment, bound the four occupants, and forcefully brought two of them to the Fairfield jewelry store where they worked. There they met Forbes. After they stole about $3 million worth of watches, jewelry and loose diamonds, Forbes served as the getaway driver.
Most Read Stories
- Live updates from Inauguration Day: 1 injured in shooting at demonstration at UW WATCH
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Police seek description of shooter who wounded 3 at Seattle’s Crocodile club
- The Fremont Troll was outfitted with a pussyhat ahead of Saturday's Womxn's March
Forbes faces life in prison at sentencing, scheduled for April.
The other four defendants have already pleaded guilty.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.