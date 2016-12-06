Share story

The Associated Press

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A man spotted fatally beating his 4-month-old son while driving down a highway has been convicted of murder.

The sentencing of 35-year-old Daniel A. Cox of Radcliff is scheduled for Jan. 24.

The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2h2rx4k ) reports a Hardin County jury recommended Monday that Cox get life with parole eligibility after 20 years.

Two witnesses testified about calling 911 after seeing a man repeatedly strike something in the back seat of his car on Aug. 6, 2015. Neither said they saw a child, although that is what they suspected.

Cox left the unresponsive infant with the baby’s mother and the infant died two days later.

Defense attorney Eric Bates argued his client was guilty of reckless homicide, not murder.

Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com

