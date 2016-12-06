ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A man spotted fatally beating his 4-month-old son while driving down a highway has been convicted of murder.
The sentencing of 35-year-old Daniel A. Cox of Radcliff is scheduled for Jan. 24.
The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2h2rx4k ) reports a Hardin County jury recommended Monday that Cox get life with parole eligibility after 20 years.
Two witnesses testified about calling 911 after seeing a man repeatedly strike something in the back seat of his car on Aug. 6, 2015. Neither said they saw a child, although that is what they suspected.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon unveils smart convenience store sans checkouts, cashiers WATCH
- What national media are saying about UW Huskies in College Football Playoff, matchup with Alabama
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Seahawks surprised by Cam Newton's first-play absence — and the reason
- ‘Panicking’ Seattle home buyers, spooked by rising interest rates, rush to buy
Cox left the unresponsive infant with the baby’s mother and the infant died two days later.
Defense attorney Eric Bates argued his client was guilty of reckless homicide, not murder.
___
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.