LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Ridley says he expected his “politically sharp” TV miniseries “Guerrilla,” about England’s 1970s black power movement, to be provocative.

But criticism that the drama excludes the role played by black female activists took him by surprise at a recent London screening, he said Monday.

He pointed to his track record of writing for black actresses in projects including TV’s “American Crime” and “12 Years a Slave.” Ridley won an Oscar in 2014 for his adapted screenplay of “12 Years a Slave.”

Given that, he said, it was odd to hear that people think he’s excluding women of color.