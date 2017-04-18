Nation & World Guards sue Delaware, blaming governors and prison chiefs for deadly inmate uprising Originally published April 18, 2017 at 8:06 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Guards sue Delaware, blaming governors and prison chiefs for deadly inmate uprising. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryFall killed veteran hiker on Southern California peak Previous StoryDeath penalty again overturned for man who killed couple
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.