HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a jail guard in South Carolina fired his gun at an escaping inmate who was trying to steal a car in a hospital parking lot.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo said the inmate was being taken back to the jail Saturday night from Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville when he ran.

Kilgo says no one was hit when the guard fired at the inmate as he tried to steal the car from a driver. The inmate was taken back into custody an hour later.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said the guard is white and the inmate is black. Their names have not been released.

Authorities also haven’t said why the inmate was at the hospital.