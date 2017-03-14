BANGKOK (AP) — Rights groups are urging Thailand’s government to enact legislation banning torture and forced disappearances as its human rights record comes under United Nations review.
Tuesday’s review in Geneva by the U.N. Human Rights Committee comes shortly after Thailand’s legislature ratified a U.N. treaty against forced disappearances. But groups such as Human Rights Watch say Thailand needs domestic laws explicitly prohibiting torture and forced disappearances to effectively comply with the treaty.
The U.N. says 82 people have disappeared in Thailand since 1980 under suspicious circumstances.
Last month, Thailand’s legislature failed to pass a bill against torture and enforced disappearances, saying it needed more study. The U.N. expressed concern over the matter, which is to be discussed at Tuesday’s review.
Most Read Stories
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- If tech giants like Amazon add to Seattle traffic congestion, do they pay for it? | Traffic Lab Q&A
The U.N. will issue recommendations to Thailand at the end of March.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.