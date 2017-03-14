BANGKOK (AP) — Rights groups are urging Thailand’s government to enact legislation banning torture and forced disappearances as its human rights record comes under United Nations review.

Tuesday’s review in Geneva by the U.N. Human Rights Committee comes shortly after Thailand’s legislature ratified a U.N. treaty against forced disappearances. But groups such as Human Rights Watch say Thailand needs domestic laws explicitly prohibiting torture and forced disappearances to effectively comply with the treaty.

The U.N. says 82 people have disappeared in Thailand since 1980 under suspicious circumstances.

Last month, Thailand’s legislature failed to pass a bill against torture and enforced disappearances, saying it needed more study. The U.N. expressed concern over the matter, which is to be discussed at Tuesday’s review.

The U.N. will issue recommendations to Thailand at the end of March.