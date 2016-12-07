WASHINGTON (AP) — Protest organizers and their attorneys say the National Park Service is quashing dissent by blocking access to public space for those who want to demonstrate during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The park service historically reserves space for use by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, but activists say the denial of protest permits has gone too far this time and is unconstitutional.

The Partnership for Civil Justice Fund says “virtually all of the major locations for mass assembly” in Washington have been made unavailable before, during and after the inauguration. Those sites include the Ellipse and Lafayette Park on either side of the White House.

The protest groups and attorneys will discuss their concerns at a news conference Wednesday.