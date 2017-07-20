BELLMAWR, N.J. (AP) — A group of preservationists in New Jersey wants the state to build a replica of a Revolutionary War-era farmhouse torn down this year to make way for a highway interchange.

The Camden County Historical Society said Thursday it’s suing state and federal agencies over the March 3 demolition of the Hugg-Harrison-Glover House in Bellmawr. Its lawsuit seeks construction of the replica and any pieces of the farmhouse that were saved.

The historical society says the house was torn down suddenly a day after it sought an injunction to prevent demolition.

The state Department of Transportation says the timing was coincidental and the house was in such poor condition it didn’t meet historic designation requirements.

A spokesman for the historical society tells NJ.com he’d like to see a replica house but also raises the possibility of a museum or monument.