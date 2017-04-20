ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An environmental group trying to protect wolves and bears on national wildlife refuges in Alaska is suing the Trump administration.
The Center for Biological Diversity is challenging the constitutionality of a 1996 federal law, the Congressional Review Act, which allowed Congress to more quickly revoke new regulations.
One regulation revoked this year is a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ban on killing wolves or bears from aircraft, shooting brown bears over bait and snaring bears within Alaska federal wildlife refuges.
The state of Alaska has used those methods elsewhere to increase moose and caribou numbers.
The lawsuit says revoking the rule, and banning the Fish and Wildlife Service from adopting a future similar rule, is overreach by Congress and violates the U.S. Constitution.
