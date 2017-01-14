About three out of four Broadway shows lose money. But not “Jersey Boys.” Here’s how a group of unlikely investors helped make the show a global hit.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego dentist put in $12,500. A venture capitalist was good for $1.4 million. There were a literary agent, a psychotherapist and a smattering of doctors, lawyers and academics, all investing together in a promising musical at their hometown theater that was seeking a shot at Broadway.

That small posse from San Diego ended up pooling a significant portion of the $7.8 million necessary to deliver one of the most popular Broadway musicals in recent decades, “Jersey Boys,” a biomusical that tells the story of the Four Seasons, the 1960s pop band fronted by Frankie Valli.

These novices did something most theater investors never do: made big money. Roughly three of four Broadway shows fail financially, even though many of them are backed by entertainment industry pros.

As “Jersey Boys” closes in New York on Sunday — the 12th-longest-running show in Broadway history — those early investors from California have made back many times what they put into the show, which has grossed more than $2 billion worldwide. The San Diego investors are now mourning the end of a production they first saw at the La Jolla Playhouse that has since become a major part of their lives.

“I know every line of the show, and for a certain period of time, everything that would happen would remind me of a line in the show,” said Kevin Kinsella, the San Diego venture capitalist who became the largest individual investor in “Jersey Boys.” Kinsella had never invested in Broadway, but had a personal interest: His father, Walter Kinsella, played the bugle in a 1924 Broadway play, “What Price Glory,” and went on to act in others.

Kinsella used profits to purchase a private library in La Jolla where he installed a museum-style gallery of “Jersey Boys” memorabilia. And he embeds medallions featuring images of a grapevine’s four seasons (Get it? Four Seasons?) in the bottles from his Sonoma winery.

Many of the investors put money not only into the Broadway show but also into subsequent productions, rolling a portion of their profits from one production into the next and making it difficult to estimate with precision how much they ultimately made.

Dr. Richard Harmetz, the dentist who started with a $12,500 investment and continued to put money into subsequent productions, put his profit at $250,000 to $300,000. Edward and Martha Dennis, a biochemistry professor and venture capitalist who started with a $10,000 investment, estimated a similar return.

“When we tell people we’ve made 22 times our investment, their eyes get big, like they did with tech investing,” Martha Dennis said. “They have to lose four or five small investments before they realize it’s not so easy. ‘Jersey Boys’ is such a unicorn.”

A spokesman for the show said that profitability estimate was too high but did not offer an alternative figure. The lead producers, a New York-based partnership called the Dodgers, would not discuss their financing.

“Jersey Boys” is in some ways an example of how Broadway shows are financed: The industry is rooted in New York, but many plays and musicals have financial backers who live around the world.

“Jersey Boys” stands out for the size of its success and the concentration of its support in an affluent San Diego village, La Jolla. It appears that as much as 40 percent of the show’s financing was raised in San Diego, almost all from people who had never previously invested in a Broadway show and who encountered this one as patrons at the La Jolla Playhouse, where the musical was enormously popular and repeatedly extended.

“I wasn’t looking for another project, but it was extremely compelling; … it was an easy jump to look at this and say, ‘I want to help make that happen on Broadway,’” said Gail Bryan, who invested with her husband, Ralph.

“Jersey Boys,” which opened in 2005 and overcame mixed critical reception to win the 2006 Tony Award for best new musical, has not only had a long-running production in New York, but has also been produced in Chicago, Las Vegas, London, San Francisco and Toronto and has been performed across Asia and elsewhere. A U.S. tour is continuing; a tour of Britain begins this year, and one in Australia begins next year.

Those who have gone on to back other Broadway shows have learned the hard way that “Jersey Boys” was an exception. Kinsella sank $750,000 in a revival of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which closed at a total loss three months after opening.