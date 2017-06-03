The Republican lawmakers stayed in hotel rooms marked down to $495 from the customary $810 nightly rate. Several brought along their spouses.

WASHINGTON — The day President Donald Trump proposed deep cuts to government programs, 10 of the most passionate, relentless budget-cutters in Congress gathered to talk about how to promote government austerity. At The Breakers, the ultra-plush Palm Beach, Florida, resort.

The Republican lawmakers stayed in hotel rooms marked down to $495 from the customary $810 nightly rate. Several brought along their spouses. They participated in panel discussions for several hours, but many stayed through the weekend at the oceanfront resort that promises “unapologetic luxury, seaside glamour and world-class service.”

Picking up the tab for the congressmen’s travel, lodging and food was the conservative Club for Growth, which has been unsparing in pushing for a leaner government. The day the club’s three-day annual winter economic conference began in March, club President David McIntosh praised the Trump administration’s budget proposal for beginning “the much-needed work of making major cuts in agencies like the EPA, and ending the waste of taxpayer dollars that are being poured into things like federally funded TV and radio.”

He added: “President Trump and (Budget) Director Mick Mulvaney are showing the political will to take the ax to many bloated and unnecessary programs. We hope Congress will follow suit, and that this is just the start of an ongoing effort to truly cut the size and scope of the federal government.”

Eight House members and two senators — all Republican — filed travel-disclosure forms with the House and Senate for the trip, registering the cost between $1,995 and $3,256. They included Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, along with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Raúl Labrador of Idaho, Rod Blum of Iowa, Justin Amash of Michigan, John Ratcliffe of Texas, and Andy Biggs and David Schweikert of Arizona.

The trips were legal, involved no taxpayer dollars and were cleared, in the case of the House, by its ethics committee. Still, such retreats have long drawn the ire of government-watchdog groups, which point to them as examples of well-connected groups that look to sway politicians with perks.

“No expense is too great to get a lawmaker’s attention, and what better way than to go on vacation in Palm Beach?” said Stephen Spaulding, chief of strategy at Common Cause. “The motivation for the Club (for Growth) is to get their phone calls returned and have their agenda in place. They spend money on getting members of Congress elected, and then to give them a vacation.”

The Club for Growth cast the event, which it has held for more than a decade, as an opportunity for members of Congress and other participants to learn “about some of the most important issues facing our country.”

“To this end, the Club invites distinguished scholars, authors and policymakers to participate in the conference and discuss policies to grow our nation’s economy,” Club for Growth spokeswoman Rachael Slobodien said.

Topics at the annual event included discussions on unraveling government regulations and pushing for tax reform. One session’s title: “Holding Government Accountable: Investigating and Exposing Crony Capitalism, the Misuse of Taxpayer Funds and Other Governmental Corruption.”

Most of the attendees agreed with the Club for Growth’s take on government spending. Toomey, who received $400,000 in campaign contributions from the group in 2016, lauded Trump for looking to boost military spending and said that “after years of overspending” he was encouraged that Trump was proposing cuts to nondefense spending.

Labrador, though, voiced caution about the budget proposal, telling reporters that “the left” would not allow Trump to slash nondefense spending as deeply as he wanted. “We’re going to have to find a different way to balance the budget,” he said.

And like a number of other Republicans, Blum took issue with Trump’s initial call to trim the National Institutes of Health by $6 billion — out of a $32 billion budget.

“One of the things we should be involved in is curing these hideous diseases,” Blum said at a committee hearing. “We need to be spending a lot more, not less in these areas.”