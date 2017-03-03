ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A man has been indicted in the slaying of an employee at a central Kentucky group home where he lived.
The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2lCzSKB) reports a Hardin County grand jury on Thursday indicted 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham for murder in the fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Sally Berry, who worked at the ResCare home in Elizabethtown.
Cunningham was charged Jan. 3 after authorities say he stabbed Berry more than 100 times with a steak knife. Another employee arriving to work found the victim lying in a pool of blood.
Court documents say Cunningham told authorities he stabbed Berry. Police have not released a motive.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- No soda tax for diet drinkers? Seattle’s plan excludes drinks favored by rich and white | FYI Guy
Arrest records show Cunningham has been diagnosed as having health issues, including being autistic. Prosecutor Eric Carr says they don’t expect the case to go to trial.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.