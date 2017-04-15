NEW YORK (AP) — Producers of the Broadway musical “Groundhog Day” say it will open as planned, but injured star Andy Karl’s status is unclear.
Karl hurt himself during a preview performance Friday, forcing the cancellation of Saturday’s matinee. Understudy Andrew Call was to fill in for Karl at the Friday night performance.
In a statement Saturday, producers said the musical is scheduled to open Monday, with further performance information to follow. They declined to address the question of whether Karl would appear.
On Instagram, Karl posted that he tweaked his knee after a “poorly landed leap frog” and intended to see a medical specialist before going back on stage. He finished Friday’s performance despite the injury, with help from a cane and his fellow actors.
