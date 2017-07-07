PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 29-year-old groomsman has been jailed for sexually assaulting the 15-year-old bridesmaid he escorted at a Pennsylvania wedding.
John Sylvester Young pleaded guilty last week to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. The plea came after prosecutors dropped some of the charges against him.
Young and the bridesmaid were paired together at a September 2016 wedding.
Police say Young gave the girl several alcoholic drinks at the reception, kissed and touched her, and then had sex with her when the bridal party retired to a Pittsburgh-area hotel.
Most Read Stories
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Microsoft starts layoff of thousands of employees
- Delta flight to Beijing returns to Sea-Tac after passenger assaults flight attendant; 2 injured
- Washington's new family-leave law is among the most generous in the nation
- 139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting in Aurora Avenue storefront
The girl was related to the groom who, prosecutors say, confronted Young and contacted authorities.
Young was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in jail by an Allegheny County judge.