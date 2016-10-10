LANDAFF, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire wedding got a dose of unexpected drama when the groom’s mother went missing for several hours.
State police were told Sunday afternoon Philameana Guerino hadn’t been seen for hours. The 72-year-old Massachusetts woman was in Landaff, New Hampshire, to attend the wedding and had gone for a walk in the woods.
Several troopers responded with conservation officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game and a K-9 unit. The state police also used a Reverse 911 call through the Grafton County sheriff’s office to notify residents in a 5-mile area.
Guerino was found an hour and a half later. She had gotten lost on her walk.
State police say on their Facebook page the wedding was delayed several hours but the bride and groom “definitely have a story for the future.”
New Hampshire state police Facebook page: http://bit.ly/2drlMZc
