CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After a shoe with a human foot inside turned up on a dock in Charleston, South Carolina, investigators are trying to figure out whose it was and how it got there.
A police report says a woman told Charleston City Marina employees on Monday that the shoe had been sitting on the dock for nearly a week and it appeared to have a bone sticking out of the top.
The foot, wearing a black sock, was inside the teal-colored, size-9 Adidas sneaker.
Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten says her investigators are checking records of boating accidents and missing people, but haven’t linked any records with the foot.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
Wooten says she thinks someone tossed the shoe onto the dock and it’s impossible to know how long it was in the water.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.