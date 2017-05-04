CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After a shoe with a human foot inside turned up on a dock in Charleston, South Carolina, investigators are trying to figure out whose it was and how it got there.

A police report says a woman told Charleston City Marina employees on Monday that the shoe had been sitting on the dock for nearly a week and it appeared to have a bone sticking out of the top.

The foot, wearing a black sock, was inside the teal-colored, size-9 Adidas sneaker.

Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten says her investigators are checking records of boating accidents and missing people, but haven’t linked any records with the foot.

Wooten says she thinks someone tossed the shoe onto the dock and it’s impossible to know how long it was in the water.