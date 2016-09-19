SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — Police in northern Indiana are investigating how a grenade came to be next to a Goodwill donation box.

Syracuse Police Chief Jim Layne said officers acting on a report from the public found the military-style grenade lying in the grass near the donation box Monday morning.

WSBT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2deUEAb ) police blocked streets around the area and notified people at businesses and homes in the area to remain indoors.

Layne says a bomb squad from Elkhart used a robot to pick up the grenade and place it in a containment vessel for transport to a place where it could be safely destroyed. Layne says the bomb squad believes the grenade was inert.

Syracuse is about 30 miles southeast of South Bend.

