SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — Police in northern Indiana are investigating how a grenade came to be next to a Goodwill donation box.
Syracuse Police Chief Jim Layne said officers acting on a report from the public found the military-style grenade lying in the grass near the donation box Monday morning.
WSBT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2deUEAb ) police blocked streets around the area and notified people at businesses and homes in the area to remain indoors.
Layne says a bomb squad from Elkhart used a robot to pick up the grenade and place it in a containment vessel for transport to a place where it could be safely destroyed. Layne says the bomb squad believes the grenade was inert.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
- Are low earners in Seattle moving up or moving out? | FYI Guy
Syracuse is about 30 miles southeast of South Bend.
___
Information from: WSBT-TV, http://www.wsbt.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.