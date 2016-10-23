PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is scheduled to visit Portland.
KOIN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2f6wEjv ) that Stein will appear at the Roseland Theater from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Her campaign says she’ll be joined by Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant.
Stein has consistently polled in fourth place nationally behind Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Libertarian Gary Johnson.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Complete coverage: No. 5 Huskies roll to 41-17 victory over Oregon State Beavers VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Stein is scheduled to speak in Washington state on Monday.
Her main platform consists of clean energy, tuition-free college, a $15 national minimum wage, a push for a single-payer health-care system and big cuts in military spending.
___
Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.