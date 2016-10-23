PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is scheduled to visit Portland.

KOIN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2f6wEjv ) that Stein will appear at the Roseland Theater from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Her campaign says she’ll be joined by Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant.

Stein has consistently polled in fourth place nationally behind Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Libertarian Gary Johnson.

Stein is scheduled to speak in Washington state on Monday.

Her main platform consists of clean energy, tuition-free college, a $15 national minimum wage, a push for a single-payer health-care system and big cuts in military spending.

