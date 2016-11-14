ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are preparing draconian security measures ahead of a two-day visit by US President Barack Obama, including the deployment of thousands of police, road closures and restrictions on protests.
Obama is due in Athens Tuesday, before heading to Berlin Wednesday as part of his last major trip abroad.
Greek police on Monday announced a ban on public gatherings in central Athens as well as a southern suburb where one of the city’s luxury hotels is located, effective several hours before Obama’s arrival. At least 3,000 police will be deployed, while major avenues and roads in central Athens will be closed to vehicles and at times to pedestrians.
Anarchist and leftist groups are planning protest marches during the visit, while an armed anarchist group has called for “attacks and clashes.”
