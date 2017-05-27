NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Dozens of Greek and Turkish Cypriots have linked arms across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone cutting across ethnically divided Cyprus’ capital of Nicosia to voice their support for a reunification agreement.
Beating drums, blowing whistles and singing traditional Cypriot folk songs, the demonstrators said real peace lies in the hands of ordinary people from both sides of the divide as the Mediterranean island’s reunification talks appear to be faltering.
Protesters said Saturday’s event was to remind politicians not to let ordinary people down.
On Friday, a U.N. envoy called off meditation efforts with the island’s Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci after failing to find “common ground” on convening a final summit for an overall reunification deal.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Zestimates are off by $40,000; now hundreds of data crunchers vie to improve Zillow’s model
- 2 men shot at Seattle’s Gas Works Park; suspect sought
- Off-lease used cars are flooding market, pushing prices down
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
But officials insisted talks haven’t collapsed.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.