THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s minister for migration says most people entering the country illegally from Turkey no longer are refugees, but economic migrants.
Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas said Thursday that the people arriving on Greek islands from are not predominantly from war-torn countries like Syria and Iraq, a shift from the mass arrivals in 2015.
Mouzalas praised a 10-month-old deportation deal between the European Union and Turkey that human rights groups have criticized.
He claims that 100,000 more migrants and refugees would have been stranded in Greece without the agreement.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Cold snap ‘locked in,’ snow possible for weekend
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declines to talk to local media, says will only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
Greece has reported that about 60,000 people are stranded in the country due to border closures elsewhere in Europe last year. Most live in government-built camps or state-sponsored housing schemes.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.