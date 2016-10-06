STOCKHOLM (AP) — Punters are putting their money on this year’s Nobel Peace Prize going to Greek islanders who have opened their hearts and homes to hundreds of thousands of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

The award will be announced Friday in Oslo, Norway, and as usual the Norwegian Nobel Committee isn’t dropping any hints about its choice.

Betting site Unibet gave the lowest odds Thursday to the Greek islanders, while another betting site, Paddy Power, had the White Helmets rescue group in Syria in first place, followed by the islanders.

Others with low odds include Pope Francis, the architects of Colombia’s peace deal and Congolese surgeon Denis Mukwege, who treats victims of sexual violence in that nation’s civil war.

Last year the committee surprised the world by picking the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet.