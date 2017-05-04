ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have rejected Turkey’s new extradition bid for the last two of its eight servicemen who fled to Greece seeking asylum after last year’s abortive military coup in Turkey.

The Greek Supreme Court has already rejected an initial extradition request for all eight men, arguing that they would not face a fair trial in Turkey, and that their lives would be in danger there.

The ruling angered Turkey’s government, which sent a new official extradition request repeating allegations that the pilots and flight mechanics were involved in the coup.

But an Athens court on Thursday cited the Supreme Court ruling to reject the new bid for the two men. The same court has rejected the extradition of the other six.

All eight deny involvement in the coup.