ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A group of Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in a military helicopter after last year’s failed coup have appeared at Greece’s Supreme Court in a closely watched extradition hearing.
Court officials said Monday that a decision would be announced on Thursday.
The eight officers are fighting extradition, arguing that they face mistreatment in prison if returned. Lower courts issued mixed decisions on the return of the officers in a series of separate hearings.
Supreme Court judges are considering recommendations from senior Greek prosecutors not to sanction the extradition.
The six-month legal battle has further complicated ties between neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey, which remain at odds over war-divided Cyprus and boundaries in the Aegean Sea.
