ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have discovered and neutralized eight parcel bombs, addressed to European Union finance officials and businesses in various European countries, at a postal sorting office near Athens.
The discovery Monday came after letter bombs were sent last week to the German Finance Ministry and the Paris office of the International Monetary Fund, where a small explosion injured a member of staff.
The Greek militant group, Conspiracy Cells of Fire, claimed responsibility for the German attack, describing it as part of a campaign of violence by international anarchist groups.
No one was hurt Monday when the parcels were discovered. Police gave no further details, but said the parcels had been falsely labeled as being sent from academic institutions.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.