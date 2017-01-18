TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The driver of famed monster truck Grave Digger is recovering following a crash at a Florida rally over the weekend.

Fan video shows the truck landing upside down while attempting to do a flip at the “Monster Jam” event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Saturday night. The show was stopped while medical personal responded to driver Dennis Anderson.

Monster Jam promoter Feld Entertainment says in a statement that “medical care professionals tended to Anderson on site and then transported him to a local hospital for further evaluation.”

Anderson’s son, Adam Anderson, said on Instagram Tuesday that his father is “getting better,” but didn’t offer details on the injury.