SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Country music artist Granger Smith is back in Texas after he was hospitalized for injuries sustained when he fell off a stage in New Jersey.
Smith posted Tuesday on Twitter that he’s starting to regain movement.
Smith was treated for two broken ribs and a punctured and partially collapsed lung at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
He was singing while standing on an audio monitor when it gave way and he fell into a metal barricade at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville on Friday night. He got back up and continued performing.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon unveils smart convenience store sans checkouts, cashiers WATCH
- What national media are saying about UW Huskies in College Football Playoff, matchup with Alabama
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Seahawks surprised by Cam Newton's first-play absence — and the reason
- ‘Panicking’ Seattle home buyers, spooked by rising interest rates, rush to buy
His remaining 2016 shows have been canceled.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.