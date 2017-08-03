HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) — State investigators say the grandmother of a Georgia toddler mauled to death by two pit bulls had been accused of having disorderly animals in the past.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Sandra Adams was babysitting her 20-month-old grandson in the backyard of a Hartwell home when the dogs ran outside, knocked Adams down and pounced on the toddler.
The agency said in a statement that Adams had been cited on “multiple occasions” by Hartwell police under a city ordinance against maintaining disorderly animals.
Authorities say Adams tried to shield the child from the attacking dogs and eventually got them away from him, but not before they’d inflicted fatal injuries.
The GBI didn’t specify whether the animals involved in the previous citations were the dogs that attacked the child.