NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fifty-five years after she cut short her college education when she fell in love, Darlene Mullins has finally graduated.
Tennessee State University says Mullins, a 72-year-old grandmother of four, participated in the school’s undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday.
Mullins was a TSU student and a budding track star in 1962 when she met John Mullins. A courtship developed, and they married. John graduated in 1964.
Mullins moved from college student to caring for their home and raising a family. They lived in several states and had two children, but she yearned for a college degree.
Most Read Stories
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s Harborview could lose $627M a year under new health-care bill, executive director says
- 2,500 lightning strikes: Check out storm photos from across Seattle region
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
In 2013, she went back to TSU to pursue a degree in interdisciplinary studies. She graduated summa cum laude.
Mullins says she’s happy to graduate: “I just knew I had to do it.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.