DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The grandfather of one of two northern Indiana girls slain last month says he still believes their killer will be found.
The comments Thursday from Mike Patty are the first public statements from the families of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams since the teens were found dead Feb. 14 in woods near Delphi. The friends had vanished the day before while hiking.
Patty says the loss of his granddaughter, Liberty, tore a hole in his family that will never heal.
Patty asked for the public to review grainy images of a man considered by the main suspect in the killings and audio of a male saying “down the hill.” Police released the images and audio that was found on Liberty’s cellphone.
