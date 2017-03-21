MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of five people found shot in a burned house.

WALB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mNnN5N ) Tuesday’s indictment is the result of an investigation that began in May after the slayings in Colquitt County.

Jeffrey Peacock also faces arson, weapons and animal cruelty charges.

Peacock is accused of shooting the victims before setting the home on fire as a cover-up.

Officials called it the worst mass killing in South Georgia’s recent history. Authorities have said Peacock knew the victims, who were all in their early 20s. Peacock was 25 at the time of his arrest.

Peacock’s arraignment is set for April 3.