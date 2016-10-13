LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict a Louisville day care owner in the death of her great-nephew, who was left in a hot vehicle.
Media reported the panel’s Tuesday decision brings the criminal case to a close.
Police had charged Jacquelin Thomas with manslaughter in the death of 2-year-old Lavontae Swain. Police said in the arrest citation that Thomas picked the child up from his home on April 18 to take him to Lil’ Kings & Queens child care, which she owned. He was found unresponsive hours later in the back of a vehicle.
Defense attorney Keith Kamenish said the death was accidental. Thomas told investigators that she didn’t normally drive her great-nephew to day care and she forgot about him.
