DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man accused of amassing weapons and buying explosives has been hit with new charges, including an allegation that he intended to kill someone and destroy property.

No other details about an alleged plot are in the new indictment, which was filed in federal court Thursday against Sebastian Gregerson.

Gregerson has been locked up since August. He’s also charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device and receiving explosive materials without a permit.

A message seeking comment was left with defense attorney David Tholen, who has described Gregerson as a survivalist, but not a danger.

FBI agents have said they found CDs with the name of cleric Anwar Al-Awlaki at Gregerson’s home.

Al-Awlaki’s internet sermons called for a war against the United States. He was killed in Yemen in 2011.