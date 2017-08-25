ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has decided against charging a North Texas police officer who fatally shot a man who ran over another police officer during a traffic stop.
The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement late Thursday saying jurors voted to take no action against Arlington Police Officer Craig Roper. He fatally shot 23-year-old Tavis Crane in February.
The office released dashcam footage Thursday. Crane is told to exit the car during the traffic stop because there’s a warrant for his arrest. He refuses and puts the car in reverse, running over an officer and ramming her car before pulling forward and running over her a second time.
Roper tried to stop the car through a passenger-side door, but police say Crane wouldn’t stop and Roper fired his weapon.
