NEW YORK (AP) — An old-fashioned cocktail bar tucked away in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal is set to reopen this week — with two additional bars and the end of its secretive nature.

The Campbell Apartment, once the private office of millionaire railroad executive John Williams Campbell, will reopen on Wednesday as the Campbell Bar with a large awning added outside on Vanderbilt Avenue to announce its presence.

Scott Gerber, chief executive of the Gerber Group, tells the New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2qLBoRz ) that he wanted to end the semi-secret nature of the old Campbell Apartment in their redesign. The bar closed last July for renovations after the Gerber Group won ownership of the lease.

The bar no longer has a dress code, and the owners have installed air conditioning and enhanced lighting.