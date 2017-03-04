CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he doesn’t even have a good idea what the Republican health care plan will be.
At a rowdy town hall Saturday, Graham reminded the 1,000 people who packed a theater at Clemson University he is vehemently against a single-payer plan.
Graham says the health care plan passed by former President Barack Obama was more about redistributing income than helping middle class people afford to see a doctor, citing his own fourfold increase in premiums and nearly tenfold increase in deductible when he went on a new plan under the Affordable Care Act.
But Graham says he hasn’t been briefed on how Republicans would change the health care law. He says working on a plan behind closed doors will fail again.
