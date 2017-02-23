NEW YORK (AP) — The government has given civil rights attorneys a list of 746 people subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban who were detained or processed by U.S. border agents in the turbulent 27 hours after a judge partially blocked enforcement of the executive order.
A federal judge in New York had ordered the list turned over by late Thursday.
The list includes travelers who landed in the U.S. on the weekend that Trump’s ban was put in place and who were detained or processed by agents in the hours after a judge blocked the government from deporting travelers from the banned nations.
It wasn’t clear how many of the 746 were ultimately admitted to the US.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
Lawyers agreed not to release the names publicly.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.