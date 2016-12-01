NEW YORK (AP) — A former top adviser for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) and seven other people have pleaded not guilty in their federal corruption case.
Joseph Percoco and his co-defendants appeared Thursday in federal court. A November indictment alleges bid-rigging and bribery.
Percoco is from South Salem and was Cuomo’s executive deputy secretary and one of his most loyal advisers.
The Democratic governor is not accused of wrongdoing.
The government says evidence including about 2 million pages of documents will be ready for defense review in 45 days.
Percoco’s attorney says it’s unclear how long it will take to prepare for trial.
