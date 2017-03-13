COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a Columbia city councilman accused of slamming his estranged wife’s leg in a car door after they argued.
The Republican governor issued an executive order Monday suspending Moe Baddourah while he faces a charge of second-degree domestic violence. Baddourah says the accusation is false.
The state’s constitution allows the governor to suspend an officeholder indicted for a “crime involving moral turpitude.” McMaster says domestic violence is such a crime. He says the order “in no manner addresses” Baddourah’s guilt or innocence.
A grand jury indicted Baddourah in January for the alleged incident last summer.
Baddourah says it’s “troubling that the governor would suspend a public official for an alleged misdemeanor without a conviction.” He says the charge is part of a divorce and custody case.
