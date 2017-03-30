AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A death row dog considered dangerous may be getting a reprieve.
Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage said Thursday he has pardoned Dakota the Alaskan husky from a death sentence levied at a court hearing last week.
District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says her office is researching LePage’s pardoning power.
Dakota killed a neighbor’s pug last year and later broke out of court-ordered confinement to bite the neighbor’s Pekingese, which survived. Dakota was ordered held at a shelter and has since been adopted.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
LePage says the new owner didn’t know about the court hearing.
Pet pardons aren’t unprecedented. In 1994, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman saved a Japanese Akita that faced execution.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.