NEW YORK (AP) — Justice Department lawyers are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments.
The government filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Friday saying none of the plaintiffs had suffered an injury that would give them standing to bring such a lawsuit. It also says the relief sought by the plaintiffs is unconstitutional.
Plaintiffs include the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United Inc., and two individuals.
The lawsuit filed earlier this year sought to force Trump to divest his business interests. But the government lawyers say the Supreme Court has long held that courts have no power to issue those kinds of orders against sitting presidents.
