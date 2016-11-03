DETROIT (AP) — The federal government is recommending that former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s restitution in his corruption case be reduced from $4.5 million to $1.6 million.
This week’s U.S. District Court filing came after a federal appeals court ruled that Kilpatrick’s restitution calculation “was erroneous” and should be based more on Detroit’s losses. Specifically, the order noted money from water and sewer contracts.
Kilpatrick was found guilty of tax evasion and bribery in 2013. He resigned as mayor in another scandal in 2008, and is currently in federal prison.
Kilpatrick’s attorney, Harold Gurewitz, has until Nov. 22 to respond. He tells The Detroit News he wants to know “whether there should be any restitution at all.” The Detroit Free Press reports that the judge who oversaw Kilpatrick’s trial will review the issue.
Most Read Stories
- Venerable elm tree finally succumbs to Dutch elm disease
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
- Your grocery bill may help King County track unlicensed pets
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.