WASHINGTON (AP) — A former member of the U.S. Marine Corps who a court document says “pledged to support ISIS” and expressed a desire to “conduct a violent revolution against whites” is facing federal weapons charges after allegedly illegally purchasing an AK-47 from an FBI informant.
Clark Calloway of Washington, D.C., made his first appearance in federal court on Friday. The 38-year-old construction worker was ordered jailed until a hearing Wednesday. He’s charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a felon and transportation of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Calloway paid $250 for the firearm, which had been disabled by law enforcement, and was arrested when he took possession of it Thursday.
