NEW YORK (AP) — The federal government has announced its plan to clean up a Superfund site in New York City where radioactive material was once processed to develop the world’s first atomic bomb.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that the $39 million job will force out businesses on a Queens block contaminated with radioactive waste. Protective measures have been in place since 2012.

The now-defunct Wolff-Alport Chemical Company in the Ridgewood neighborhood produced an element called thorium as part of the Manhattan Project that led to the testing of the first nuclear weapons during World War II in New Mexico.

In Queens, a motorcycle repair shop owner says he wants to leave, but that it’s practically “impossible” to find affordable space in New York City.

