ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff accused of exposing himself in an Atlanta park and running from a police officer has been suspended for 40 days.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order Monday suspending DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann starting Tuesday. Deal last month instructed Attorney General Chris Carr and two county sheriffs to investigate and report back within 30 days.
State law allows the governor to convene a panel of two sheriffs and the state attorney general to investigate and to recommend whether to suspend a sheriff facing criminal or ethics charges.
Mann has pleaded not guilty to charges of indecency and obstruction of an officer. Mann’s attorney has argued the governor shouldn’t get involved because Mann is accused of violating Atlanta city ordinances.
Mann served a self-imposed, one-week suspension but has said he plans to remain in his job.