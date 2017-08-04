AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage is standing by his criticism of the state’s two senators over their health care vote despite drawing condemnation from former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell.
Mitchell is a Maine Democrat who served as majority leader from 1989 to 1995. He issued a rare public political statement on Thursday, saying Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King were right to vote against a proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Mitchell’s statement also targeted LePage, who blasted the senators in a Wall Street Journal op-ed this week.
The Republican governor said Friday that he feels Collins and King “recruited another out-of-touch former senator” to defend “Obamacare.” He says the senators fail to understand the “disastrous effects” of Medicaid expansion on people in Maine.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- 2 arrested after passenger on plane from Seattle notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
- ‘There’s no room for fighting in football’: Why Seahawks’ training camp fight crossed the line | Larry Stone