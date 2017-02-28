NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Gossip Girl” star Penn Badgley has married Domino Kirke, the sister of “Girls” star Jemima Kirke.
Domino Kirke shared an Instagram photo of herself in a white dress next to Badgley with the caption “married” Monday. She also shared a picture of the couple’s vegan, gluten-free wedding cake.
Another sister, Lola, shared a picture of the three sisters at the New York City courthouse where the ceremony took place. Jemima Kirke tweeted her congrats, telling the couple, “it’s all downhill from here. In a good way!”
In addition to acting, the 30-year-old Badgley is the front man for his band, MOTHXR.
